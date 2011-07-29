New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Hospitalized

The Associated Press is reporting that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was rushed to the hospital this morning because of symptoms related to asthma. Specifically, he was having difficulty breathing, the AP reports.



The governor’s press spokesman said that Christie’s condition was not critical and that the decision to take him to the hospital was “purely” precautionary.

