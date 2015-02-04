This is New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's favourite private jet

Cessna Christie loves a Cessna Citation.

In the runup to the 2012 election, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did a lot of stumping for then-Republican Presidential hopeful Mitt Romney. And many of the Republican Christie’s trips were by private jet.

According to the New York Times, at the time the Romney campaign noted that Christie’s private jet of choice was the Cessna Citation X.

Introduced in 1996, the Citation X is a medium-sized, long-range private jet produced by the Cessna Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kansas.

Cessna produced the Citation X from until 2010, when it introduced an updated version called the “X+.”

We don’t know which variant of the Citation X was ferrying Christie from campaign stop to campaign stop. But it doesn’t entirely matter because the Citation, in either the X or X+ version, is a very nice plane.

The $US20 million aircraft can carry up to 12 passengers in its spacious cabin. The range is nearly 4,000 miles. The Citation X+ is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce turbofan engines, each producing more than 7,000 lbs of thrust.

This yields a maximum speed of Mach 0.935 — very close to transonic velocity — making the X+ the fastest civilian aircraft in the world.

The Citation X+ is one of the most advanced private jets in the world.

Its fully customisable interior offers its passengers a spacious and luxurious way to travel.

Cessna

It’s even got a full bar.

The Citation X+ requires a crew of two pilots. They get to work in this modern, touch-screen-controlled cockpit.

