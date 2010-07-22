New Jersey Governor Chris Christie About To Take Over Atlantic City

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie remains on the warpath and is now targeting Atlantic City for a state government takeover, according to NJ.com.



The ambitious move may rile some of his small-government supporters, but the governor is taking over the city to target its inefficient government.

The city’s municipal powers will be taken over by the state under the governor’s proposed plan, according to NJ.com (via Gothamist).

Christie will aim to change Atlantic City into a “family friendly resort.”

This is because, according to a report commissioned by the state of New Jersey, Atlantic City is viewed as dangerous by investors.

