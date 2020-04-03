A New Jersey funeral with 60-70 attendees was broken up by police for violating social distancing recommendations

A New Jersey funeral gathering of about 60-70 people was broken up by police for violating social distancing guidelines, WABC-TV reported.

Fifteen people were arrested in the incident, after attendees began to get unruly and argumentative, with one individual also being charged with hindering his own arrest after giving police a fake name and Social Security number.

The funeral took place in Lakewood, New Jersey, a community with at least 370 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to The Daily Beast.

“The Governor has banned all public gatherings during this state and national public health emergency. This ban applies to everyone,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer told WABC. “To be blunt, ignoring the Governor’s Order places lives at risk – not just the lives of everyday citizens, but the lives of our brave men and women in Law Enforcement who are required to respond in order to break up these unlawful gatherings.”

“I am imploring everyone to abide by the Governor’s Order and stay at home, so that we might all get through this very difficult time together – as painlessly as possible,” he continued.

