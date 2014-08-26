New Jersey Released An Emergency Bulletin To Warn Firefighters About The New Trend Of Teens Setting Themselves On Fire

In case you missed it, the newest bizarre and dangerous teen trend has been spreading like fire — literally. Teens have been self-immolating to gain social media attention using the hashtag #FireChallenge.

It’s gotten so bad that the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety has now issued an emergency bulletin to warn firefighters about the “Fire Challenge,” according to BetaBeat.

The bulletin was issued on August 13 to better prepare local fire corps in case they encounter the challenge in their community. In case they didn’t already have enough to worry about.

While teens may think the challenge is all fun and games, setting yourself on fire can result in real damage.

One 15-year-old in Lexington, Ky., reportedly suffered second-degree burns after torching his torso for the challenge.

“The most serious and possibly fatal result of the stunt is that the person, by the very act of breathing, will inevitably inhale the burning fluid deep within the lungs, causing serious and debilitating injury, and in one documented case in New York State, death,” state fire marshal William Kramer, Jr., acting director of New Jersey’s division of fire safety, said in the bulletin. “We wanted our first responders to be aware of what they may be called on to deal with.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.