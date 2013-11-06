CHRIS CHRISTIE WINS RE-ELECTION IN NEW JERSEY

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) will win re-election, multiple networks are projecting.

The final numbers are expected to be a landslide, as the race was never close between Christie and Democratic candidate Barbara Buono.

Christie increased his share of the vote with nearly every demographic, according to New York Times exit polls. He won 55% of women (+10 from 2009), 20% of the black vote (+10), and 48% of the Hispanic vote (+11). He won among all age groups except 18-to-29-year-olds, which he lost by only 6 points. He also captured 31% of the Democratic vote.

Christie is expected to use the big win in a solidly blue state as a boost to possible presidential aspirations in 2016. He began making his pitch in the final days of his campaign.

“And, remember this — it all ends right here. America’s watching, everybody. America’s watching,” Christie said at a campaign stop in Keansburg, N.J., on Saturday.

“A dispirited and angry and cynical America who, after they watched the shenanigans in Washington, D.C., cannot believe — cannot believe — that the government can work anywhere. Well on Tuesday night, we’re going to show them that it works in New Jersey.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.