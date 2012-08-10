2 New Jersey Cities Reject 'Jersey Shore' Spinoff

Photo: Getty

The MTV audience may love Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, but New Jersey? Not so much. The Point Pleasant Beach Council unanimously voted against a request from 495 Productions to tape “Jersey Shore” spinoff “Snooki & JWoww” in their town.



“It’s not what the town needs at this point,” said Councilman William Mayer to the Asbury Park Press.

Toms River also turned down the series.

The rejection comes just a week after the production decided not to film in Morristown, after initially planning to shoot there from August 9 to mid-October.

Between filming, pregnant Polizzi lives with her fiancé Jionni LaValle in East Hanover, which, like Morristown, is in Morris County, NJ.

No word yet if the company will reconsider the area—popular for its bar scene and American Revolution history—now that they are behind schedule on season two without a location.

The first season of “Snooki & JWoww” premiered in June and filmed in Jersey City after being denied by Hoboken.

