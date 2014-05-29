Here's Why A New Jersey Democrat Wants Chris Christie To Declare A Second Valentine's Day

Democratic New Jersey Assemblyman John McKeon wants Gov. Chris Christie to spread the love by declaring a double Valentine’s Day in the Garden State this year.

McKeon introduced legislation last week calling on Christie to embrace an extra holiday devoted for love as a way to boost the economy. New Jersey’s second Valentine’s Day would take place August 14, 2014 and would be officially designated as “Half St. Valentine’s Day.”

“It’s not … my crowning achievement in the legislature,” Assemblyman John McKeon admitted in an interview with The Star-Ledger, “but it’s hopefully something that will be simple and will be embraced by local chambers of commerce to try to help out local businesses.”

McKeon went on to explain the rough weather this winter may have kept some lovebirds indoors and out of nearby restaurants in February. His resolution calls on Christie to issue a proclamation recognising “Half St. Valentine’s Day” and for “public officials and citizens of New Jersey to celebrate the day with appropriate activities and events.” McKeon’s resolution does not say what those “appropriate activities” would entail.

According to the Star Ledger, McKeon, said “he did not introduce the resolution to cover for himself” for screwing up Valentine’s Day with his wife of 31 years this year.

“We had a completely nice Valentine’s Day at home,” McKeon insisted.

Christie’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

View the full resolution below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.