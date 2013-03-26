A New Jersey 7-Eleven Keeps Getting Hit By Cars

A 7-Eleven location in Somerville, NJ, keeps getting smashed by moving vehicles, according to Meghan D. Hodgin at NJ.com.



Over and over again.

In fact, it has been hit six times.

Last Thursday, a car slammed through the front door of the 7-Eleven. The driver had apparently hit the accelerator instead of the gas.

Why does this store keep getting its front door destroyed?

Danny Batel, the manager, told NJ.com that he has been in the store every single time it has been hit.

He said that it’s likely happening because the 7-Eleven doesn’t have any yellow poles separating the parking lot from the building.

They should probably add some yellow poles.

