New Jersey Just Spent Over $3 Million Giving Clothing To Employees Who Don't Wear Uniforms

In the past fiscal year, New Jersey spent $3.1 million clothing its state employees who don’t wear uniforms, according to the state’s comptroller (via Bloomberg).



Overall, the state spent $22.2 million clothing employees in fiscal year 2011. While many of these employees do need to wear specific uniforms to work, $4.8 million was spent on office workers. Of that $4.8 million, $3.1 million was paid to employees who have no specific rules about what they can wear.

Payments related to clothing benefits were as high as $700 per person, according to the report. Compared to other states, it seems these payments are exorbitant.

Photo: New Jersey Comptroller’s Office

