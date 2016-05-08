Scientists discovered a stunning new species of jellyfish two miles under the sea

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) spotted a surreal new species of jellyfish during an expedition to the “Enigma Seamount,” a ridge in the Marianas Trench. The colourful critter was discovered by a remotely operated vehicle 2.3 miles below the surface.

Written and produced by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.