Scientists discovered a stunning new species of jellyfish two miles under the sea

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) spotted a surreal new species of jellyfish during an expedition to the “Enigma Seamount,” a ridge in the Marianas Trench. The colourful critter was discovered by a remotely operated vehicle 2.3 miles below the surface.
