Jeep is going to build an insanely fast Hellcat SUV

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has given the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk the green light as Project K.

But this model may be a rare bird sold for possibly only the 2018 model year, before the Hellcats and HEMI are killed off from the SRT lineup for the 2019 model year.

Our sources tell us that this week Fiat Chrysler Automobiles showed dealers the new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

According to sources, the general response upon seeing and hearing the Hellcat-powered Jeep roll on stage was, “That thing sounds insane!”

Performance figures we continue to hear do indeed sound absolutely insane, too — nearly unbelievable.

With 700 horsepower from the supercharged 6.2-litre V-8 and all-wheel drive, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can supposedly run 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds.

To provide that kind of performance, the Trackhawk model will be put on a diet to the tune of a rumoured 500 pounds courtesy of aluminium suspension, two-piece brake rotors, and more.

A bit piece of the puzzle is price. Sources are telling us an unconfirmed MSRP of $US79,999. Whether Jeep will be able to stop dealers from charging well over $US100,000 for a supposed one-year special will be a sight to see.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.