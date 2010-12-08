New Japanese Technology Enables Holographic Broadcasts Of Sporting Events

Could fans fill stadiums even when their teams aren’t actually playing in the flesh?

Photo: www.flickr.com

Though Japan’s attempt to secure the World Cup in 2018 or 2022 failed, the country’s tech-heavy presentation opened the eyes of sports leaders around the world. The Japanese have developed technology that enables holographic broadcasts of sporting events.



The new technology could make a wild scenario a reality:

‘By combining real-time virtual feeds with other technological devices, fans will effectively be able to sit in a local stadium and take in the game being played on the field, though the game is actually being played at a different venue entirely.’

There are obviously still kinks to be worked out, but this could be a landmark development for professional sports teams. For years teams have played streaming broadcasts of their team’s away playoff games on the video boards of their home stadiums. If a realistic hologram can make the play appear to be live on the field, there’s every possibility that teams could start selling tickets to all their games, home and away, although half of them would really be computer generated. This could be wild.

For more news go to the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.