The new James Bond movie might not hit theatres until 2018

All the talk about James Bond recently has revolved around who is going to replace current 007 Daniel Craig, though there has been no official word that he’s leaving the franchise just yet (despite his comments).

Now it sounds like everyone involved in the franchise is hitting the pause button, as it seems the twenty-fifth Bond movie won’t hit screens until 2018.

Longtime producer of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli, is currently in production on the movie “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” starring Jamie Bell and Annette Bening, and according to The Sun, a source close to Broccoli said the producer is planning on producing two other projects before jumping back into Bond.

“It will give her time to work out a script and try to convince Daniel [Craig] to maybe return,” the source told The Sun.

Craig will next be seen in the TV series, “Purity,” in 2017 and is attached to the movie, “Logan Lucky,” which is supposedly being directed by Steven Soderbergh and would mark his return to feature film directing after a now four-year retirement.

If we take all this at face value, late 2018 sounds about right for a Bond movie to come out if all these plans happen.

But Broccoli could postpone one of the films she wants to make next year, and Soderbergh likely isn’t on a strict timetable to make another feature (if he is at all). What’s certain is that neither Broccoli nor Craig are itching to get back at making a Bond movie in the immediate future.

The most recent 007 movie, “Spectre,” grossed $880.6 million worldwide at the box office.

Sony, the studio behind the Bond franchise, did not return Business Insider’s request to comment.

