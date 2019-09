Nike just released a bunch of pictures of the new Jacksonville Jaguars uniforms.



We aren’t the biggest fans of them.

The teal-black-gold colour combo might just be inherently gross, so it’s not all Nike’s fault.

But the futuristic lettering is a little odd, and that helmet is just awful.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.