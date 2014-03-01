New IVF Treatment Could Produce 1 Baby From 3 Parents

Getty/ Chaloner Woods

A ground-breaking IVF treatment which would allow a child to share the DNA of three parents could soon become legalised in Britain.

In simple terms, the treatment would take the nucleus from an unfertilised egg, the DNA of the mother and father after fertilisation, and implant it into the “shell” of a healthy donor egg — thereby creating three parents.

Researchers at Newcastle University came up with the technique in the hope it would eliminate faulty mitochondria, which are the cells linked to diseases such as muscular dystrophy.

Chief Medical Officer Sally Davies has said “Allowing mitochondrial donation would give women who carry severe mitochondrial disease the opportunity to have children without passing on devastating genetic disorders.”

The UK Health Department published the draft regulations yesterday, and under proposed changes to the law permitting an IVF techniques could be used in clinics for the first time at the end of the year.

