Apple Delays The Release Of A Redesigned iTunes

The company is delaying the release of a revamped iTunes. We can now expect it in November, a company spokesman tells Peter Kafka of All Things D.

“The new iTunes is taking longer than expected and we wanted to take a little extra time to get it right. We look forward to releasing this new version of iTunes with its dramatically simpler and cleaner interface, and seamless integration with iCloud before the end of November,” says Apple.

Previously, it had been promising a release by the end of October.

Yesterday, Apple had a major executive shuffle, removing Scott Forstall, who oversaw iOS.

In the wake of that shuffle, Om Malik reported one problem inside Apple was that the company was too focused on specific shipping dates, instead of shipping products when they were ready.

This, according to Malik, is why we got Siri and Apple maps, even though they weren’t ready. Time was up, and they had to be shipped.

Perhaps the delay of iTunes is another sign that Apple is changing. Instead of shipping the new iTunes at the end of October when it wasn’t ready to roll, Apple decided to get it right and push it back to November.

Ideally, you get it right and have it on time. But, we suppose it’s better to have it right than on time.

