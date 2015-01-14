Charlie Hebdo Is Printing 2 Million More Copies Of Its New Issue After It Sold Out In Minutes

AP Several Charlie Hebdo newspapers at a newsstand stand in Nice, southeastern France, on Wednesday.

The new issue of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo sold out within minutes of hitting newsstands Wednesday, AFP reports.

Its latest cover addresses the recent terrorist attack on its Paris office. It features the Prophet Muhammad shedding a tear and holding a sign that says “Je Suis Charlie,” the popular slogan being used by many in support of the magazine. Above Muhammad’s head are the words “All is forgiven.”

In response, Charlie Hebdo’s distributor, MLP, has announced that it will bring the print run up to 5 million to meet demand, according to the Guardian. That number is 2 million more than had been planned.

Some devout Muslims consider any depictions of Muhammad offensive, and Charlie Hebdo is known for publishing irreverent cartoons in defiance of that. The magazine was attacked last week by terrorists who shot and killed 12 people, including some of the weekly’s top cartoonists.

People in France lined up early to get their copies of the new Charlie Hebdo issue, and many newsstands are already sold out:

Parisians wait patiently in the pre-dawn cold for their copy of #CharlieHebdo. Kiosks across #Paris selling out. pic.twitter.com/xc1CtF4kt9

— Griff Witte (@griffwitte) January 14, 2015

#CharlieHebdo sold out in most newsagents – here at Paris Orly airport pic.twitter.com/lwq1CzEi68

— Stephane Pedrazzi (@StephPedrazzi) January 14, 2015

Waiting for the kiosk to open for the “survivors’ issue” of #CharlieHebdo. Quickly selling out across #Paris. pic.twitter.com/DmsMn0w5hb

— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) January 14, 2015

Three kiosks and all #CharlieHebdo sold out. Going to see a lot of this sign today: “No more Charlie.” pic.twitter.com/CuN8peh4Cv

— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) January 14, 2015

C’est déjà la queue ce matin devant les kiosques pour acheter #CharlieHebdo #JeSuisCharlie pic.twitter.com/FDd2TgrQ9U

— philippe tellini (@philippeshinai) January 14, 2015

TR @AnaisBordages Kiosk at Boulevard Poissonniere, some waited over an hour before leaving empty-handed #CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/e9cIKceJc2

— Asteris Masouras 正义 (@asteris) January 14, 2015

All copies of Charlie Hebdo in our neighbourhood sold out 10 minutes after the newsagents opened. #JeSuisCharlie pic.twitter.com/VTAgBuPYzN

— Eve Jackson (@evelinginparis) January 14, 2015

Some newsstands limited purchases of the new issue:

Newsstand limited purchases of new Charlie Hebdo to one per person. But I got mine: pic.twitter.com/tVC2engKWK

— Rosie Grey (@RosieGray) January 14, 2015

Charlie Hebdo printed a record 3 million copies of its new issue, according to AFP.

The magazine announced on Wednesday that it would print additional copies to meet demand.

