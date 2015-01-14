Charlie Hebdo Is Printing 2 Million More Copies Of Its New Issue After It Sold Out In Minutes

Pamela Engel
Charlie HebdoAPSeveral Charlie Hebdo newspapers at a newsstand stand in Nice, southeastern France, on Wednesday.

The new issue of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo sold out within minutes of hitting newsstands Wednesday, AFP reports.

Its latest cover addresses the recent terrorist attack on its Paris office. It features the Prophet Muhammad shedding a tear and holding a sign that says “Je Suis Charlie,” the popular slogan being used by many in support of the magazine. Above Muhammad’s head are the words “All is forgiven.”

In response, Charlie Hebdo’s distributor, MLP, has announced that it will bring the print run up to 5 million to meet demand, according to the Guardian. That number is 2 million more than had been planned.

Some devout Muslims consider any depictions of Muhammad offensive, and Charlie Hebdo is known for publishing irreverent cartoons in defiance of that. The magazine was attacked last week by terrorists who shot and killed 12 people, including some of the weekly’s top cartoonists.

People in France lined up early to get their copies of the new Charlie Hebdo issue, and many newsstands are already sold out:

Some newsstands limited purchases of the new issue:

Charlie Hebdo printed a record 3 million copies of its new issue, according to AFP.

The magazine announced on Wednesday that it would print additional copies to meet demand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.