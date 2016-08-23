The new black female Iron Man will have a brand-new superhero name

In July, Marvel announced that Tony Stark is retiring as Iron Man, and now the superhero name itself is also being laid to rest.

Riri Williams, the black female 15-year-old MIT student who is replacing Stark as the character, will be calling herself Ironheart when her series debuts in November, according to Wired’s interview with the writer, Brian Michael Bendis.

Williams will take over in “Invincible Iron Man #1,” a new volume of the current Iron Man Marvel Comics series.

Williams and Stark have actually met in the current series.

The new name Ironheart has a lot of thought behind it.

“Iron Woman seemed old-fashioned to some,” Bendis told Wired. “Iron Maiden looked like a legal nightmare.”

Finally, it was Marvel’s chief creative officer Joe Quesada who coined the ultimate name.

“Ironheart… speaks not only to the soul of the character but to the Iron Man franchise as a whole,” Bendis told Wired. “Tony first put on the armour to save his heart. Riri puts it on for different reasons altogether but still heart-related. When people see her story, you’ll be amazed at how simple and brilliant Joe’s suggestion was.”

