New iPods With Cameras Could Be Delayed

Apple will likely unveil new iPods at an event in San Francisco tomorrow. But they may not be ready to ship right away.



AppleInsider reports that Apple has hit a snag with its new, camera-enabled iPods. The site doesn’t know if the iPods will be scrapped from the show entirely, or if they’ll simply be introduced without immediate retail availability.

Neil Hughes: A person with a strong track record in predicting Apple’s upcoming product launches recently told AppleInsider that the iPod maker has experienced technical problems (bad parts) with the cameras modules. The person said that it was uncertain whether the new hardware, which has been widely expected to debut at Wednesday’s “Only rock and roll” media-centric event, would make the cut for early September retail distribution.

No big deal for Apple, assuming the delay is temporary.

Its big back-to-school push — offering a free iPod (after rebate) with a Mac purchase — is over, which will probably represent this quarter’s heavy sales volumes. And next quarter is slow until the holidays.

As long as the new iPods are in stores in November, with no backorders, that’s what matters the most.

