Apple Reveals Amazing New iPod Line Up

Apple introduced a new iPod line up today.



The new nano and touch will be available in October.

The new iPod touch will come in five colours and two sizes, 32GB or 64GB. It will retail for $299 and $399, respectively.

The new nano will come in one size, 16GB and will retail for $149.

Apple will continue to sell the 4th generation iPod touch. The 16GB will cost $199 and the 32GB will cost $249.

The iPod shuffle will still be available for $49.

The new iPod Nano features:

Multi-touch

Comes in 7 colours

Built-in Pedometer

Widescreen Video

30 hours of battery

Bluetooth support

New lightning dock connector

Nike+ integration

The new iPod touch features:

Available in 5 colours

A 4-inch screen

6.1mm thin body

Weighs in at 88 grams

Siri on iPod touch

Lightning dock connector

Widescreen video

A5 dual-core processor (2X faster performance, 7x faster graphics)

Increased battery life (40 hours of music, 8 hours of video)

5 megapixel iSight camera, with flash

1080p video recording

Bluetooth 4.0

New iPod touch loop, which is a hidden button that allows you to pop on an included wrist strap

