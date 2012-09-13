Apple Reveals Amazing New iPod Line Up

Apple introduced a new iPod line up today.
The new nano and touch will be available in October.
The new iPod touch will come in five colours and two sizes, 32GB or 64GB. It will retail for $299 and $399, respectively.
The new nano will come in one size, 16GB and will retail for $149.
Apple will continue to sell the 4th generation iPod touch. The 16GB will cost $199 and the 32GB will cost $249.
The iPod shuffle will still be available for $49.
The new iPod Nano features:
- Multi-touch
- Comes in 7 colours
- Built-in Pedometer
- Widescreen Video
- 30 hours of battery
- Bluetooth support
- New lightning dock connector
- Nike+ integration
The new iPod touch features:
- Available in 5 colours
- A 4-inch screen
- 6.1mm thin body
- Weighs in at 88 grams
- Siri on iPod touch
- Lightning dock connector
- Widescreen video
- A5 dual-core processor (2X faster performance, 7x faster graphics)
- Increased battery life (40 hours of music, 8 hours of video)
- 5 megapixel iSight camera, with flash
- 1080p video recording
- Bluetooth 4.0
- New iPod touch loop, which is a hidden button that allows you to pop on an included wrist strap
