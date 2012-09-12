If This Analyst Is Correct, The New iPod Touch Will Be Insanely Awesome

We’re pretty sure that new iPods will debut today alongside the iPhone 5.



Features about that device have been kept out of the spotlight until today.

9To5Mac has revealed KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s expectations.

Kuo says that he expects the new iPod touch to incorporate GPS so it can work better with Apple’s new maps.

Kuo also expects the iPod touch to take advantage of a FaceTime HD front-facing camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera. This greatly improves upon the current fourth-generation iPod touch.

The game-changing feature that Kuo revealed is cross-device compatibility. This means that the new iPod touch may be able to easily connect with iPad and Macs to be used as a game controller or other accessory.

We only have to wait a few hours to actually find out if Kuo’s predictions are true.

There are also several rumours that the iPod Touch will come in a variety of colours, not just black and white.

Watch the video below to see all the announcements we think Apple will make today.

