Apple May Be Redesigning The iPod Nano To Let You Stream Music From iTunes

This is what the iPod Nano looks like now.

Photo: Apple

Apple may be considering yet another refresh to the iPod Nano this year that adds a Wi-Fi antenna to the device and the ability to download music directly from iTunes, according to a report on the Japanese blog Macotakara.A Wi-Fi antenna would also allow users to take advantage of iTunes Match, Apple’s cloud-based music service, on the iPod Nano.



Macotakara reported last month that the iPod Nano may also have a new, taller design than the current model.

