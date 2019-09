In conjunction with this week’s launch of new iPods, Apple has a new commercial for the products.



It’s appropriately called “Bounce.”

Like the classic iPod commercials, the new spot doesn’t show off the devices’ features. Instead, it’s all about the music and the pretty products. The song is pretty catchy too.

Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

