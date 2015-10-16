The new iPhones have different processors -- here's how to tell if your phone has the good one

Apple’s latest iPhones all have its latest A9 chip inside. However, not all A9 chips were created equal — some will give a lot less battery life than others. Here’s how to find out if you have the good one.

Produced by Matthew Stuart

Follow TI: On Facebook

Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.