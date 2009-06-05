New iPhone Will Have Video, Video-Editing

The next version of Apple’s iPhone is ready for launch, though the company might still hold back from announcing it at the Worldwide Developers Conference next week, sources who have seen the new device tell the Wall Street Journal.



These sources say the new iPhone’s upgrades include faster processing power and video-editing tools, which implies the phone will be able to record video — a new feature itself.

