New iPhone To Have FM Radio Transmitter, Video Editing

In addition to faster wi-fi networking via a new wireless chip, Apple’s (AAPL) next iPhone — which we expect the company to announce on June 8 — will have a built-in FM transmitter, 9 to 5 Mac reports. This means that the phone could potentially do in-car audio — music, phone calls, etc. — without a special accessory. If FM receiving is turned on, too, phones could potentially get real-time traffic updates or actual radio programming.



Meanwhile, MacRumors suggests the new phone could also include video editing features. This seems plausible: Many expect the new iPhone to include a new camera and video recording — in addition to already-announced video messaging — so a lightweight iMovie-for-iPhone-like app makes sense.

