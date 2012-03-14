Apple Is Working On An Advanced Screen To Make The Next iPhone Thinner

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Apple is working with Toshiba to develop an advanced display technology for the next iPhone, says Jefferies analyst Peter Misek in a report.The new screen technology is said to be more responsive, and will allow Apple to make a thinner phone.



Here’s what Misek wrote:

We believe Apple is partnering with Toshiba Mobile Display on inCell technology for potential inclusion in the iPhone 5 or beyond. Our view of inCell remains sceptical, but if they do achieve commercial yields we see this as almost as powerful a change as a move to OLED would be. It would remove the need for touch assemblies, allow them to reduce the thickness of iPhones considerably, and would enable unbelievably smooth and sensitive touch experiences for Apple devices.

