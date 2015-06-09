Apple's newest software will help fix one of the biggest problems with the iPhone

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Apple software chief Craig Federighi presenting iOS 9

The iPhone is great.

But, if there is one consistent complaint from everyone that owns one, it’s that the battery life is not great. It’s hard to make it through an entire day without giving the phone a little bit of juice.

Apple is doing its best to fix this complaint.

Yesterday it announced that its new software will add an hour of battery life during normal usage.

It will also have a new power-saving mode that will give people an extra three hours of battery when their phone is running low on juice.

The problem with battery power is that unlike other things in the world, it’s not getting better fast enough to keep up with demand. It’s just not improving like chip speeds which are rapidly improving to make computers strong, faster.

The solution to better battery life is better software. Which is exactly what Apple is doing.

Ideally, Apple would announce that it added an additional 12 hours of battery life, but that’s probably impossible.

So, we’ll have to take what we can get.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.