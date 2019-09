Besides the cheaper (but not that cheap) iPhone 5C and fingerprint-scanning iPhone 5S, Apple made another huge announcement today.

NEW RINGTONES.

“You may miss a call due to dancing,” said Apple SVP Craig Federighi.

Debatable, but take a listen and judge the new ringtones for yourself below:

