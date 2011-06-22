iPhone 5 To Get A "Radical New Case Design" -- REPORT

An old mockup of what iPhone 5 might look like.

Photo: Macotakara

The next iPhone’s case will get a radical overhaul, according to a BGR source.The source doesn’t provide details on what will change, but for last few months reports have been bouncing back and forth on the next iPhone’s design. The consensus today is that Apple will release a phone that looks just like the last iPhone, but will have faster internals.



However, now BGR is saying we can expect a totally different phone. This Is My Next has also reported that Apple is working on a much different looking iPhone design for its next release.

BGR also says we might get some sort of Apple event in August to announce the new phone. This too runs contrary to what we’ve been hearing — that Apple will announce and release the next iPhone in September.

