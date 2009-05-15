New iPhone Pics?

Is this the new iPhone that Apple (AAPL) may announce as soon as June 8?

French gadget site Nowhere Else found these iPhone concept photos on Flickr. We’ve embedded a couple videos, too. One shows iPhones in many colours. Others shows a “unibody” iPhone, made to look more like the latest iMacs.

It’s unlikely these are real. But it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if Apple sold iPhones in multiple colours this year. That’s a strategy the company has used successfully many times over the years, from fruit-flavored iMacs to multicolor iPod minis and nanos.



