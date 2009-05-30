New iPhone Pic?

MacRumors has uncovered what appears to be another picture of Apple’s next iPhone (next to a current iPhone 3G).

Arnold Kim: A new image we obtained is embedded above and shows the same matte case beside the current iPhone 3G, which is housed in a shinier plastic casing. The side-by-side image shows the clear difference between the two finishes. We have no further evidence that this case necessarily represents what the next iPhone will look like, but it does seem to be consistent with circulating rumours.

Apple is expected to announce a new iPhone at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8, with a better camera and faster network and chip speeds. This could be it.

Photo: MacRumors

