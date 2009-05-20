New iPhone July 17? To Have Rubber Back, Light-Up Apple Logo?

Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone will go on sale Friday, July 17, according to AppleiPhoneApps.com. What’ll be inside it?

Most of the reports we’ve seen about the new phone — expected in the next two months — are about its technical guts: A faster processor, better camera, more memory, faster Internet, etc. But here’s a few cosmetic details that are supposedly going to be included in the new phone, if AppleiPhoneApps’ sources are trustworthy:

Discontinuation of the metal band surrounding the edge of the device

Apple logo on the back to light up

Rubber-tread backing

Sleeker design

The report also includes plenty of technical specs for the new iPhone, including:

32GB and 16GB to replace current capacities

$199 and $299 price-points to be maintained

3.2 Megapixel camera

Video recording & editing capabilities

Ability to send a picture & video via MMS

OLED screen

1.5X The battery life

Double the RAM and processing power

Built-in FM transmitter

Built-in compass

Revolutionary combination of the camera, GPS, compass, and Google maps to identify photo and inform about photo locations.

Turn by turn directions

None of these are insane ideas, though we’re not sure why Apple would waste battery life making the back of the phone light up — unless it’s just a clear panel that lets light in from your LCD screen.

The site discusses each potential feature at length. Keep reading →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.