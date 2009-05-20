New iPhone July 17? To Have Rubber Back, Light-Up Apple Logo?

Dan Frommer
iphone 3 macrumors

Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone will go on sale Friday, July 17, according to AppleiPhoneApps.com. What’ll be inside it?

Most of the reports we’ve seen about the new phone — expected in the next two months — are about its technical guts: A faster processor, better camera, more memory, faster Internet, etc. But here’s a few cosmetic details that are supposedly going to be included in the new phone, if AppleiPhoneApps’ sources are trustworthy:

  • Discontinuation of the metal band surrounding the edge of the device
  • Apple logo on the back to light up
  • Rubber-tread backing
  • Sleeker design

The report also includes plenty of technical specs for the new iPhone, including:

  • 32GB and 16GB to replace current capacities
  • $199 and $299 price-points to be maintained
  • 3.2 Megapixel camera
  • Video recording & editing capabilities
  • Ability to send a picture & video via MMS
  • OLED screen
  • 1.5X The battery life
  • Double the RAM and processing power
  • Built-in FM transmitter
  • Built-in compass
  • Revolutionary combination of the camera, GPS, compass, and Google maps to identify photo and inform about photo locations.
  • Turn by turn directions

None of these are insane ideas, though we’re not sure why Apple would waste battery life making the back of the phone light up — unless it’s just a clear panel that lets light in from your LCD screen.

The site discusses each potential feature at length. Keep reading →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.