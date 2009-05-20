New iPhone July 17? To Have Rubber Back, Light-Up Apple Logo?

Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone will go on sale Friday, July 17, according to AppleiPhoneApps.com. What’ll be inside it?
Most of the reports we’ve seen about the new phone — expected in the next two months — are about its technical guts: A faster processor, better camera, more memory, faster Internet, etc. But here’s a few cosmetic details that are supposedly going to be included in the new phone, if AppleiPhoneApps’ sources are trustworthy:
- Discontinuation of the metal band surrounding the edge of the device
- Apple logo on the back to light up
- Rubber-tread backing
- Sleeker design
The report also includes plenty of technical specs for the new iPhone, including:
- 32GB and 16GB to replace current capacities
- $199 and $299 price-points to be maintained
- 3.2 Megapixel camera
- Video recording & editing capabilities
- Ability to send a picture & video via MMS
- OLED screen
- 1.5X The battery life
- Double the RAM and processing power
- Built-in FM transmitter
- Built-in compass
- Revolutionary combination of the camera, GPS, compass, and Google maps to identify photo and inform about photo locations.
- Turn by turn directions
None of these are insane ideas, though we’re not sure why Apple would waste battery life making the back of the phone light up — unless it’s just a clear panel that lets light in from your LCD screen.
The site discusses each potential feature at length. Keep reading →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.