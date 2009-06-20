New iPhone Is The Flip Cam Killer

Here’s a video taken with Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 3G S’s camcorder. It’s not the sharpest video we’ve ever seen, even from a mobile phone. But it’s pretty slick. (Via Andy Ihnatko.)



And it’s more than enough to stop a lot of people from carrying — and buying — a standalone, low-grade camcorder. Flip maker Pure Digital’s sale to Cisco (CSCO) was timely.



