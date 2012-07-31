More Apple Reports: New iPod Touch, iPad Mini, And iPhone To Be Announced In September

Photo: Antoine Brieux

And now for a few more nuggets of information about Apple’s rumoured September 12 iPhone 5 event.This round of reports comes from iLounge, which has a so-so record when it comes to Apple rumours. Most of the news here is a rehash of stuff we’ve heard before.



We buy most of it:

iLounge says Apple will introduce a new iPhone (commonly called the iPhone 5), new cases for the iPhone 5, a new iPod Touch with larger screen to match the one on the new iPhone, and a smaller “iPad Mini.”

But we don’t buy this:

iLounge also says Apple may introduce a new full-sized iPad this fall that’s thinner than the current iPad and has a smaller dock connector to match the one on the iPhone 5. We think it’s highly unlikely Apple will try to update the iPad just six months after the third-generation model launched.

More on Apple’s upcoming products:

