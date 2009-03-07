New iPhone In Early June? Or Mid May?

Last year, Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone 3G at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Many believe that Apple will unveil the next iPhone at this year’s WWDC. (Sounds fair to us.) But when will that be?



AppleInsider tracks down some reports suggesting that WWDC ’09 could either be in mid May or early June. That’s when San Francisco’s Moscone centre says its Moscone West building — where Apple traditionally holds WWDC — is booked for an anonymous “corporate meeting” — a listing Apple has used to disguise previous WWDCs.

Of the two, we’d put our money on the June dates — June 6-12. While Steve Jobs has said he is going to take medical leave until late June, it would be a nice surprise for him to take the stage in early June and unveil the new iPhone. (Or, we suppose, another Apple executive, such as iPhone software boss Scott Forstall, design guru Jonathan Ive, or marketing head Phil Schiller could show off the new iPhone.)

Of course, it’s always possible WWDC will be later in the year. As AppleInsider points out, it was delayed to August in 2006 for the unveiling of Apple’s new Mac Pro. And we’d note that it doesn’t matter when Apple unveils the phone — it could still take a month or so for the phone to ship, as it did last year.

