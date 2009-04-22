New iPhone Could Have Voice Recognition, HD Video Output

More new rumoured features coming to Apple’s iPhone 3.0 software and new iPhone hardware, both expected this summer.



Voice control features appear to be part of the iPhone 3.0 software, Ars Technica details.

Apple is planning HD video output for the new iPhone, including 720p and 1080i output, according to PhoneNews, which reports that Apple is asking resellers to put old AV cables on clearance ahead of new cables being released.

Both sound plausible, although we’re not sure if shuffling HD video — 4+ GB for a feature film — is the kind of thing most people want to do on a 16 GB or even 32 GB phone. But HD output for movies, apps, presentations, the Web, etc., would be very cool.

This in addition to other features reportedly coming to Apple’s software and/or new hardware this summer:

Video recording and editing

A better camera

FM radio transmitter

Faster Internet access

Faster processor, better graphics

Add those to the features Apple confirmed during its iPhone 3.0 event — new video streaming options, access to hardware accessories, copy and paste, push notifications, etc., and it’s easy to see why the mobile industry is still trying to catch up to Apple’s iPhone platform.

