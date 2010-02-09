Apple’s new iPhone could be 1/4-inch taller, according to supposed photos of the new phone’s parts. If that’s the case, we imagine Apple would also make it thinner, so it feels sleeker in the hand.

According to iResQ, the company that took the photo of these parts, there is also a “interesting reflective, mirror-like surface directly above the speaker.”

Perhaps that’s for one of the iPhone’s sensors, like the proximity sensor that measures how far away from the screen your face is. Or perhaps it’s for a front-facing camera?

It’s also possible, of course, that this has nothing to do with the new iPhone, and that it’s either a prototype part or just red herring.

