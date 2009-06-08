New iPhone Called iPhone 3GS?

Apple (AAPL) will likely announce this year’s new iPhone at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. We already ran through its likely features — faster processor, Internet, video camera, better software. So what’s it going to be called?

Daring Fireball’s John Gruber says he’s heard that the phone could be called iPhone 3GS. That’s not a very Apple-like name — the company does not typically add letters or numbers after its product names. But we’ll look beyond that for now.

So what’s the ‘S’ stand for? Probably “speed,” which will be the new iPhone’s main selling point. But it could also stand for “special” or “super” or something along those lines.

Why not just keep the name iPhone 3G? Possibly because Apple is looking at this as a separate product — and that it plans to keep selling the iPhone 3G separately, perhaps for $99.

