That Fancy New Cable On The iPhone 5 May Be A Lot More Expensive For Apple To Make

An analyst at KGI Securities says that Apple’s white iOS cables will be more expensive in light of the new dock connection, reports AppleInsider.



How much more expensive? 84%.

The report doesn’t speculate if the consumers will feel the higher cost or not. Sync cables for the iPhone today cost $29.99.

Because the new microdock connection is much smaller, details such as precision and durability become much more important. Furthermore, each cable will have a chip in it to detect the use of unauthorised accessories. All of these add to cost.

