The First 20 Apps You Must Download For Your New iPhone

If you were lucky enough to score an iPhone for the holidays, make sure you personalise your new phone with some apps.For those of you who are new to the iPhone, here’s our definitive list of the first apps you need to download.
Enjoy!
Google Maps debuted a few weeks ago and it was one of the most welcome additions to our home screen.
Google Maps for iPhone is fast, functional, beautifully designed, and most importantly, won't get you lost. We now have turn-by-turn directions, street view, public transit directions, and walking directions all in the same place.
Price: Free
Brewster is a personalised address book that understands your social networking relationships and merges everything into a beautifully-designed app.
The goal is to make it easier to manage your contacts. And to that end, the app delivers.
Our favourite feature is the ability to mass email or text a group of friends.
Price: Free
Spotify is your gateway to millions of songs.
Spotify is a streaming music player, which means songs aren't stored directly on your device. This frees up a ton of space that you can use for other things like photos and apps. (Although you can store songs for offline viewing if you want).
Spotify's music library is full of millions of tracks from all the major record labels, so you shouldn't have trouble finding what you need.
Spotify will let you stream music to the desktop for free. But if you want to listen to music offline or take full advantage of its mobile apps, you'll need to subscribe to the service for $10 per month.
Price: Free (Premium subscription is $9.99/month)
Apple removed the built-in YouTube app with it's latest iPhone software update, iOS 6.
Luckily, Google has made a stand-alone app and it's great. YouTube for iPhone is quick, smooth, and best of all, fresh.
Now it's easier than ever to keep up with your favourite web videos.
Check out our full walkthrough of the app >
Price: Free
Think of Evernote as your online notebook for everything.
Evernote lets you store text notes, audio files, photos, web articles, to-do lists, and just about anything else you can think of online.
You can then access all your stuff on your PC, the web, or mobile device.
Price: Free
With all the awesome photos you're going to take on your shiny new iPhone, you'll need an image editor.
That's where Snapseed comes in.
Snapseed is a photo editing app that provides you with a high-quality editing experience on your iPhone at a pretty reasonable price.
Instead of just giving you filters to place over top of a photo, Snapseed lets you adjust tilt, saturation, and even add borders.
Check out our complete walkthrough of Snapseed >
Price: Free
Instagram is a beautiful way to share your photos with friends and followers. Instagram changed the way we share photos using our mobile phones. The app is fast, fun, and simple.
With Instagram, you snap a photo, add a funky filter and other effects, and upload it to a news feed. Like any other social network, you can follow people to keep track of their photos.
Price: Free
Dropbox is a perfect cloud storage solution when you might not have enough on your actual phone. You can use it to store music, documents, and photos.
If you choose, Dropbox can automatically upload your photos to the cloud. This is nice when you're running of storage or want to back your pictures up to another location.
Dropbox gives you 2 GB of storage for free, but you can earn extra storage by inviting your friends to sign up. There are also a bunch of paid plans.
Price: Free
The Weather Channel app takes advantage of the iPhone 5's larger screen and has been optimised for Apple's new iPhone operating system, iOS 6.
Keep up to date with local weather conditions in your city and beyond. There's also weather-triggered imagery that changes the app background based on your local weather conditions
Price: Free
Letterpress is the best new word game around.
Letterpress is a twist on the classic word scramble game and challenges you to protect your letters from your opponent.
The experience is fresh and fun. One complaint some people have: The app uses Apple's sometimes buggy Game centre to match you up with friends.
Price: Free
Update your timeline, post a status update, or send a friend a message all through the Facebook app. If you're on Facebook on your computer, you'll definitely want it for your new iPhone too.
Price: Free
Kindle lets you read ebooks you've purchased from Amazon. The app is well-designed and robust and offers an excellent interface. We love that your purchased books sync between all your Kindle devices and apps, so you can pick up where you left off.
Price: Free
Until very recently we used Apple's mail app as our only source of email. But if you are a Gmail user you will appreciate the app.
Gmail for iPhone is fast, easy to use, and offers a lot more features than Apple's mail. For example, you can manage your different labels, chats, and priority inboxes.
Push notifications hit quickly too. That means your phone will buzz with each new email.
Price: Free
Prismatic is a news reading app that strips away clutter like ads and presents you with a simple, easy-to-read interface. Think of it as Instapaper meets Flipboard.
As you use Prismatic the app gets to know you, delivering the stories you're likely to care about based on your interests. The app knows your interests based on the articles you've read and the topics you've chosen. It also shows you Twitter commentary on articles from the people you follow.
Check out our full walkthrough of the app >
Price: iPhone
Foodspotting is all about food discovery. The app allows you to find and rate dishes, in addition to restaurants. The app is visual, personal, and social. You can share dishes with your friends and check out what they are spotting as well.
Price: Free
Reeder is an excellent way to keep up with news you care about on the go. Reeder is a RSS client that supports RSS services Fever, Readability and Google Reader.
Reeder also makes it very easy to share interesting articles you find through over 10 services, including Twitter, Facebook, Evernote, Instapaper, and more.
Price: $2.99
Fantastical's goal is to be fast and friendly. It realises that people are always on the go and makes it very easy to quickly pull up the app, check your appointments, and avoid complications.
The team built Fantastical for iPhone from the ground up because they didn't want to just port a desktop app to the iPhone and be done with it.
Price: $1.99
Tweetbot is one of the better Twitter clients we've used.
Tweetbot is packed with a bunch of features such as, support for multiple timelines, the ability to quickly switch between your lists as your main timeline, smart gestures that allow you to use Twitter more efficiently and native Push Notifications.
Price: $2.99
The Pitfall! app is inspired by the 1982 classic game. It has been redesigned to work well with the iPhone's touch interface. The endless running game challenges you to survive the wrath of an angry erupting volcano.
See how long you can last.
Price: $0.99
