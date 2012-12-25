The First 20 Apps You Must Download For Your New iPhone

Spotify is your gateway to millions of songs.

Spotify is a streaming music player, which means songs aren't stored directly on your device. This frees up a ton of space that you can use for other things like photos and apps. (Although you can store songs for offline viewing if you want).

Spotify's music library is full of millions of tracks from all the major record labels, so you shouldn't have trouble finding what you need.

Spotify will let you stream music to the desktop for free. But if you want to listen to music offline or take full advantage of its mobile apps, you'll need to subscribe to the service for $10 per month.

Price: Free (Premium subscription is $9.99/month)