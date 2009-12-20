New iPhone App 'GateGuru' Is Yelp For The Airport

NYC-based Mobility Apps just launched GateGuru, a neat iPhone app that serves as a guide to 85 U.S. airports.

The app provides listings and user reviews of restaurants, stores, and services within a particular terminal.

GateGuru also includes a Foursquare-style competition, with points and titles awarded to users who visit airports most frequently.

We’re slightly looking forward to testing out the app next time we’re delayed at JFK.

GateGuru is selling for $1.99, and there’s a lite version for free.

