Apple has a new ad for the camera on the iPhone. It’s very quiet, very simple, and subtly emotional. It’s probably the best ad we’ve seen from Apple in a long, long time. We don’t think it’s going to spark the iPhone back into a mega growth phase, but it’s encouraging since Apple’s ads have been pretty weak lately.



