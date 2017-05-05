New iPhone 8 concept images show how Apple might use the bottom of the phone

New concept images of the iPhone 8 depict what the bottom of the phone might look like and how it could be used.

The designs — created by Benjamin Geskin for iDropNews — show an iPhone with a section at the bottom that’s being described as a “function area” and no physical home button.

The so-called “function area” would reportedly contain a virtual home button and possibly a display-embedded fingerprint sensor, according to iDropNews. But it could also be used to control music and videos in the same way that the Touch Bar can on the new MacBook Pro.

The “function area” idea has some credibility. It was first predicted in February by renowned KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an impressive track record for accurately predicting features on upcoming devices.

Leaks and reports suggest that the new iPhone 8 will have a 5.8 inch screen but Kuo believes that only 5.15 inches of that display will be usable in the traditional sense. The remainder will be dedicated to the “function area”.

Benjamin Geskin for iDropNews Benjamin Geskin for iDropNews Benjamin Geskin for iDropNews Benjamin Geskin for iDropNews Benjamin Geskin for iDropNews Benjamin Geskin for iDropNews Benjamin Geskin for iDropNews

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.