This is the best iPhone 7 leak so far

A newly leaked picture of the Apple’s supposed next iPhone released by TechTastic.nl and spotted by 9to5Mac seems to confirm the majority of rumours we’ve heard so far.

9to5Mac assures that TechTastic.nl has a good track record when it comes to iPhone leaks, citing the fact that it has accurately leaked images in the past of packaging and components from previous iPhones.

The leaked picture shows Apple’s next iPhone with redesigned antenna stripes that wrap around the top and bottom of the phone rather than across its back, which is consistent with almost every rumour concerning the antenna stripes.

The only other detail that suggests we’re looking at Apple’s next iPhone is the extra large camera, which seems bigger than the camera you’d find on the iPhone 6 or 6s.

Indeed, rumours and leaked schematics of Apple’s next iPhone suggest that the regular model with a 4.7-inch screen will have a larger camera than previous iPhones. The larger Plus model, which will probably have a 5.5-inch screen, is said to have a dual camera with two different lenses, like the LG G5 and Huawei P9 have.

Weibo A previously leaked image of the supposed iPhone 7.

The general look of the supposed iPhone in the leaked picture is also consistent with rumours that Apple’s next iPhone will look very similar to the current iPhone 6 generation. Those claims align with rumours that Apple’s next iPhone is a minor update of the iPhone 6s rather than an entirely new iPhone generation.

Rumours from Japanese news site Nikkei also suggest that Apple’s next iPhone won’t be called the “iPhone 7” because it will supposedly be such a minor update.

Nikkei’s report lines up nicely with Daring Fireball’s John Gruber, who’s well plugged into the Apple community, and claims that the iPhone Apple will release in 2017 will have major updates, like with a fresh redesign and significantly updated features. Gruber suggests that Apple is breaking its usual “tick tock” release cycle because the company is planning something special for the iPhone’s 10th anniversary in 2017.

As likely as it seems that the image above shows Apple’s next iPhone, nothing is certain until we see the new model in Tim Cook’s hands at Apple’s fall iPhone event in September.

