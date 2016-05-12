This rumoured iPhone 7 leak is the most detailed yet

Reliable leaker OnLeaks has provided new iPhone 7 blueprints to USwitch.

The images are reportedly leaked directly from Apple supplier Catcher Technology, which assembles iPhones. USwitch says that they are device renderings from January.

Here are the pics, via USwitch:

OnLeaks iPhone 7

There are a few notable things to look for in these images:

The larger model, which should take the place of the iPhone 6S Plus, has a dual-lens camera that should allow for better zoom and depth-sensing.

The smaller model does not have a dual-lens enclosure, but the lens looks larger than on current models.

The larger model also appears to have a Smart Connector, a type of connector that can transfer both data and power, and is currently used to attach Apple keyboards to the iPad Pro.

The smaller model lacks the Smart Connector.

Both models still display a small camera bump, like the iPhone 6 and 6S.

Both models are missing the traditional headphone jack, adding further support to the rumour that headphones will need to be wireless or connected through the Lightning port.

Both models have the same dimensions as the current iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, who runs OnLeaks, has been a reliable Apple leaker recently. Last year, he surfaced an accurate image of an iPad Pro chassis before it came out.

Apple is expected to launch the next-generation iPhone later this year, likely in September or October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.