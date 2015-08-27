The retail packaging for Apple's iPhone 6S has reportedly leaked, and it reveals a new detail about the phone

A new photo that reportedly shows the retail packaging for Apple’s next iPhone has appeared online.

It provides more evidence that the so-called iPhone 6S will look nearly identical to the iPhone 6. The image also suggests Apple will release its next iPhone in two sizes, since the packaging shown in the photo appears to be for the iPhone 6S Plus.

The photo was posted by Chinese website Cnbeta, and although it’s too blurry to view in detail, we can still see the general shape of the next iPhone. The website also claims that the battery of the next iPhone 6S Plus will have a smaller battery than the current model.

The iPhone 6 Plus comes with a 2910 mAh capacity battery, while Cnbeta claims the iPhone 6S Plus will have a 2750 mAh capacity battery.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. It could mean that Apple has made the next iPhone and its iOS software more power efficient, so it doesn’t need a battery as large as the one in the current iPhone.

It’s important to keep in mind that there’s no real evidence that this leak is legitimate, however. Cnbeta doesn’t have the solid track record we’ve seen from other sources, such as 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, independent blogger Sonny Dickson, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and others. It’s very possible that the packaging is faked, but we’ll know for sure when Apple unveils its new iPhone.

The company is expected to hold an event on Sept. 9 to introduce its next iPhone(s) and a new Apple TV, although Apple has yet to send out invitations.

