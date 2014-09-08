This Could Be Our First Real Look At A Working iPhone 6

With only two days before Apple’s September 9th iPhone event, we may have our first real look at a working iPhone 6.

A set of leaked images posted on Weibo and spotted by 9to5Mac shows what appears to be a working 4.7-inch iPhone 6 model, and a video even shows the device powering on.

The pictures detail an updated “Passbook” app icon, which includes a new red bar with a tiny credit card icon, lining up with recent reports of Apple including NFC in the iPhone 6 for wireless payments.

The device is also running an unreleased build of iOS 8, which could end up being the version that Apple will ship on the iPhone 6 when it is released.

Previous images purporting to show a working iPhone 6 have often been proven to be fake, turning out to be iPhone 6 clones running a modified version of Android.

Interestingly enough, these new images don’t show any of the usual indicators of a cloned device, and 9to5Mac notes that “This is either a really good fake, with meticulous attention to detail not seen before from Chinese fakes, or this is the real deal” and to “note the smoothness of the transition from the passcode screen to the Home Screen.”

You can see the video of the allegedly real iPhone 6 in action below.

Apple is expected to reveal both a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone 6 at its September 9th event, and will likely unveil its highly anticipated iWatch wearable.

You can check out the complete gallery of leaked images over at 9to5Mac.

