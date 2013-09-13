Everything You Need To Know About The New IPhone's Battery Life

Details have emerged about the batteries in Apple’s new iPhones the 5S and 5C.

The new batteries both measure at approximately 1570 mAh (milliamps) compared to the iPhone 5’s 1440 mAh.

This translates to 10 hours of talk time on 3G, 250 hours of standby time, eight hours of Internet use on 3G (10 hours on Wi-Fi), 10 hours of video playback and 40 hours of audio.

Apple says that the new battery is about 10% bigger. It increased the life of the battery without changing the design of the phone thanks in part to its new 64-bit A7 chip, which is designed to be more energy efficient. The A7 chip is the new processor in the iPhone 5S.

Apple was able to do this, iDownload blog points out, because:

Apple builds hardware, makes it own operating system and software, designs battery technology and semiconductors and works closely with its vast supply chain in Asia so that all the components are optimised for performance and power efficiency.

Here’s a chart from AnandTech that details specifics about the battery:

